Mother Dies Shielding Children From Gunfire

(KSEE/NBC News) Police say a woman who died shielding her three young children from gunfire in a Madera, California parking lot Tuesday was killed by a stalker.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Camarena Healthcare Clinic.
Madera Police says the woman was there for an appointment.
“This is despicable. I can’t think of anything more horrific than to do something like this,” said Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson.
Chief Lawson says the suspect followed the victim to her doctor’s appointment and when she was done, she was walking to her car with her three children and he opened fire.
“She was shot once, she ran over to the van and laid over her three children to save them. At that point she sustained two more gunshot wounds,” said Chief Lawson.
Lawson says the attack wasn’t random but a tragic outcome of domestic violence: the suspect was stalking the woman and has a criminal history of domestic violence in Chowchilla.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2WgVhxZ
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo July 15 COVID-19 Meeting
- British nursing home recreates famous album covers using residents as models
- Caught On Camera: Wildfire Rescue
- Newsfeed Now: Mask dispute turns deadly; Reporter talks battle with COVID-19
- Delaware shop owner threw pizza at attempted robber, police say