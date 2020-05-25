Mother Charged In 9-Year-Old’s Murder

(NBC News) Florida police have charged 45-year-old Patricia Ripley with first degree murder in the death of her son, 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Alejandro, who police say was autistic and non-verbal, after his mother said he was abducted by two men who ambushed her looking for drugs Thursday night.

She told police at that time that the men forced her vehicle off the road, then took Alejandro and her cellphone when she told them she didn’t have drugs.

Hours after the alert was issued friday Alejandro’s body was found in a waterway near a Miami-Dade golf course.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says investigators discovered video that showed Patricia Ripley made an earlier attempt on Alejandro’s life on the same day he was reported missing.

“The police obtained a video that showed Ripley pushed Alejandro into a canal in the area of 103rd Avenue and Kendall Drive at approximately 7:30pm. Local residents heard screaming and went to assist and they found Alejandro in the canal, and rescued him. An hour later, she then brought him and lead him to a different canal,” Fernandez Rundle said, adding “…This time, unfortunately, there was no one there to save him.”

