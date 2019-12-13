Most US workers will receive a holiday bonus this year

Most companies won't be scrooges this year when it comes to the holiday bonus

(FOX NEWS) — With less than three weeks left in the year, 65 percent of companies are expected to give workers a year-end bonus or perk.

According to new data from challenger, gray and Christmas, that’s slightly down from 2016, when 66 percent of human resources departments indicated their companies would offer employees a year-end gift.

About 20 percent of respondents said they would give employees less than $100 dollars while under 11 percent said they will offer a gift basket or an extra vacation day.

Twenty-four percent of respondents said they’ll award a bonus to select employees, based on their contribution throughout the year while about 10 percent said the size of the bonus depends on the employee’s work.

A number of companies that used to give cash bonuses have stopped, they say, “because of the economy.”

and many haven’t increased that bonus since 2016.

