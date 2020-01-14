Most people show up for work when sick

(FOX NEWS) — You might have the flu, but that’s not going to keep you away from the office.

Management consulting firm Robert Half says that an astounding 90 percent of Americans show up for work when sick.

The study says people have their own reasons for plowing ahead with “sick work”.

Some might say there’s too much work to do, they don’t want to use one of their allotted sick days, they feel pressure to be on the job from the employer and others work when they’re sick, too.

A third of those surveyed say they always come in when sick. 57 percent say sometimes and only about 11 percent say they never work when sick.

Charlotte, North Carolina; Miami; Austin, Texas; Chicago, and Cincinnati are the top places with sick workers on the job.

