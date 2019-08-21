Most Americans live paycheck to paycheck

A new survey finds the average American is struggling financially with 59 percent of adults saying they live paycheck to paycheck.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re struggling to make ends meet, you’re not alone.

A recent survey from Charles Schwab finds the average American is having a hard time financially with 59 percent of adults saying they live paycheck to paycheck.

The study also reveals a majority of people are unprepared for retirement.

In fact, only 38 percent of survey participants have emergency funds.

While many people believe they don’t make enough money to save, financial analysts say this may not be the case.

The survey suggests the average person wastes about 500 dollars per month on non-essential items.

Experts recommend tracking your spending and creating a budget to cut out unnecessary expenses.