Mortgage applications continue to rise due to low rates

National

Mortgage applications continue to rise for the third week in a row

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Mortgage applications continue to rise for the third week in a row.

Borrowers taking advantage of the low mortgage rates as refinancing saw a jump in activity, increasing five percent from last week.

And more than 200-percent higher than the same week a year ago.

The demand for mortgages also hitting 1.1-percent from the previous week.

This, according to an MBA weekly mortgage application survey.

Financial experts credit mild weather for bringing out prospective buyers.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 19°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 0% 41° 19°

Friday

50° / 24°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 0% 50° 24°

Saturday

58° / 31°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 58° 31°

Sunday

72° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 31°

Monday

72° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 72° 39°

Tuesday

38° / 28°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 38° 28°

Wednesday

30° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 30° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

24°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

27°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

Don't Miss