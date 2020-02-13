Mortgage applications continue to rise due to low rates

(FOX NEWS) — Mortgage applications continue to rise for the third week in a row.
Borrowers taking advantage of the low mortgage rates as refinancing saw a jump in activity, increasing five percent from last week.
And more than 200-percent higher than the same week a year ago.
The demand for mortgages also hitting 1.1-percent from the previous week.
This, according to an MBA weekly mortgage application survey.
Financial experts credit mild weather for bringing out prospective buyers.
