Mortgage applications continue to rise due to low rates

(FOX NEWS) — Mortgage applications continue to rise for the third week in a row.

Borrowers taking advantage of the low mortgage rates as refinancing saw a jump in activity, increasing five percent from last week.

And more than 200-percent higher than the same week a year ago.

The demand for mortgages also hitting 1.1-percent from the previous week.

This, according to an MBA weekly mortgage application survey.

Financial experts credit mild weather for bringing out prospective buyers.

