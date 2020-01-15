More women feel relieved after an abortion

The largest studies analyzing women's emotions after an abortion finds the majority of women feel relieved and do not regret their choice.

(FOX NEWS) — The largest study analyzing women’s emotions after an abortion finds the majority of women feel relieved and do not regret their choice.

The report was published in the journal Social Science and Medicine.

Researchers surveyed nearly one-thousand women living in 21 states monitoring them a week after they had an abortion then followed up six months thereafter adding up to 11 times over a period of five years.

The results reveal only six percent of the women expressed primarily negative emotions, 84 percent showed positive emotions or no emotions about their abortion decision.

Experts say overall, the top emotion all the participants felt at the end of the survey was relief.

It’s worth pointing out 70 percent of the women surveyed said they felt they would be stigmatized if people knew they had an abortion.

However, the feelings declined dramatically over time–sometimes one year after the abortion.

