More U.N. Peacekeepers give food or money in exchange for sex-report finds

A new study finds United Nations peacekeepers fathered children with women and girls in Haiti before abandoning the mothers to lives of poverty in the disaster-stricken Caribbean country

(FOX NEWS) —A disturbing report published on the website “The Conversation” says United Nations peacekeepers fathered children with women and girls in Haiti during the rescue efforts following the devastating earthquake nine years ago, and after Hurricane Maria two years ago.

The article says the peacekeepers then abandoned the mothers, who lived lives of poverty in the disaster-stricken Caribbean country.

Researchers from Birmingham University and Queen’s University, Ontario, interviewed more than 2,500 Haitians for the study.

265 interviewees, or about 10 percent, spoke of children who were sired by un personnel.

It said girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by peacekeepers, then left in misery to raise their children alone.

A spokesman for UN peacekeeping said that progress is being made to “end and prevent these abuses” but that “much remains to be done.”

