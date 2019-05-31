More than half of Americans have a taboo crush

Research finds more than half of all Americans have a dirty little secret.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study revealing 57 percent of people have had taboo crushes.

Experts describing taboo as something “off limits” and a “desire” people shouldn’t have.

The study found one in three Americans actually act on their taboo crush adding, 50 percent of people wanted a romantic encounter with a friend’s partner.

But analysts say the lust doesn’t seem to last, 59 percent of people who acted on their taboo crush say they wound up regretting it afterward.