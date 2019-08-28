More marijuana growers are coming to America

The Department of Justice is expanding the amount of federal marijuana growers to allow for greater research.

(FOX NEWS) – America is about to get a lot greener.

The Justice Department announcing it’s authorizing more growers to start producing marijuana citing the move is for federal research.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says it will now examine over 30 federal applications for growing pot after facing years of criticism from scientists about not granting applications in the past.

The University of Mississippi has previously held the only license to grow federal marijuana for research.

Scientists across the country say additional varieties of marijuana crops need to be grown saying the marijuana sold in states where weed is legal is different than the federal supply.

Supporters say this move from the DOJ will allow for a larger variety of pot to be studied.