More Companies Offering Free College

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 09:58 AM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 09:58 AM CST

More and more companies are offering to pay for college education as a hiring perk.

Walt Disney, Discover, Walmart, and Taco Bell all contribute significantly to college funds.

Disney and Walmart cover tuition 100 percent, although Walmart asks its employees to contribute just one dollar a day.

Discover and Taco Bell cover the cost of higher education up to about $5,000 a year.

Discover gives employees three colleges to choose from and seven online degrees to pursue like business or cybersecurity.

