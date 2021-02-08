Mom says she came home to find 2 sons shot to death, 1 critically hurt

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing two of his girlfriend’s young children and critically wounding a third is being held on a $5 million bond.
Kevin Moore appeared in a Toledo court Monday on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.
A judge said he will be appointed a lawyer before his next hearing on Friday.
Moore is accused of shooting the three boys Friday at a Toledo apartment complex where his girlfriend lives. The two who died were ages 1 and 5.
Family members says a 4-year-old boy was also shot at least once and is in critical condition.
