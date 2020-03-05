Molson Coors Shooting: Noose Placed On Gunman’s Locker

Molson Coors executives confirm a noose was placed on the locker of gunman Anthony Ferrill in 2015, but don't know if racial tensions were a motive for the shooting that left six people dead.

(WTMJ) Molson Coors executives spoke with reporters Tuesday night for the first time since the hours following last week’s mass shooting at the company’s Milwaukee headquarters, addressing the mood at the brewery right now and the gunman’s past.

“The trauma that people went through and experienced and are still experiencing is something a lot of people will never really understand,” chief communications officer Adam Collins said.

Employees have returned to work, but normal brewery operations have not resumed. Employees are spending time with each other and talking with counselors if need be.

Collins also confirmed a rumor that has been circling on social media and beyond since the shooting last week.

In 2015, a noose was placed on gunman Anthony Ferrill’s locker when he was off work for the day.

