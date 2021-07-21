Mississippi man accused of attacking officers with rod during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges. Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi Wednesday morning.

Authorities say video from several recording devices captured Brock using a 4-foot-long rod to assault multiple officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (US DOJ)

According to court documents, Brock charged at law enforcement officers while holding what appeared to be a 4-foot-long rod as the officers attempted to control the crowd. He’s accused of pushing and hitting officers with the rod.

Investigators say that surveillance video along with cellphone geolocation records placed Brock at the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.