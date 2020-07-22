Mississippi Faith Leaders Call For Statue Removal

Leaders from 18 churches gather to call for the removal of a confederate statue that has stood in Oxford's town square since 1907.

(WMC/NBC News) Faith leaders gathered in Oxford, Mississippi Monday to call for the removal of the confederate statue that stands in the town square.

“Any statue that honors the long dehumanizing era has no place in our public square,” said Reverend, Doctor Gail Stratton.

Leaders from 18 churches gathered outside of the Lafayette County Chancery building asking for the removal of the statue.

Two weeks ago the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to keep the statue in the same place it’s stood since 1907.

The group of faith leaders and county residents say they are disappointed by the vote.

“I wanted them to know, no it’s not outsiders it’s everyone who I know who lives here who wants this relic removed,” said resident Paige Osborn.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZKkLWu

More from MyHighPlains.com: