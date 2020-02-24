Missing Toddler’s Mom: “They Just Kind Of Disappeared”

Mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell says she knows who has her daughter, last seen in December, but didn't report her missing because she was afraid they would "disappear."

(WCYB) The mother of a missing Tennessee toddler says she knows who took her child, but can’t disclose details surrounding the case.

Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December, but wasn’t reported missing until last week.

Megan Boswell says she didn’t contact police because she thought the person who took her daughter would disappear.

“I knew the person who had her and I didn’t want them to run away with her,” Boswell said. “And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kind of vanished. So I’m just kind of worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.”

She says that Evelyn was with a person she trusted to watch her daughter while she was at work.

Boswell says she cannot name names.

“In a way I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have. And they have tried to find them…They won’t answer phone calls. They just kind of disappeared.”

Boswell admits she’d do things differently if she could be given a second chance.

“I probably would have called the first day,” she said. “I should have. But I just didn’t want them to run with her, like they have now.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/38QzKQS

More from MyHighPlains.com: