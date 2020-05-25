Missing Teen Found Alive

(NBC News) An Ohio teen who disappeared shortly after leaving her home Sunday has been found alive and safe.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that 18-year-old Madison Bell has been located.

Bell was last seen by her family on May 17 and was reported missing after she didn’t return home to a nearby tanning salon.

Her car was found in a church parking lot with her keys and phone still inside.

No further details on where or how she was located have been released.

