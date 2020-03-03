Missing Boy’s Stepmother Charged With Murder

Colorado investigators say Letecia Stauch, stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, killed the boy and disposed of his body on the day he was last seen in January.

(KUSA) Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, was arrested Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on numerous charges including first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of the 11-year-old El Paso County boy who has not been seen since January 27th.

“Today I got the worst news and the best news,” said Gannon’s biological mother Landen Hiott who had been holding out hope her son was alive. “Obviously we know what the worst news is. The best news is that justice will be served. And I’ll make sure that justice is served because my boy did not deserve any of this that happened.”

Letecia Stauch is being held without bond on the following charges while she awaits extradition to Colorado.

Gannon remains missing, although investigators said Monday they no longer believe he’s alive. They’re being tightlipped on what led them to arrest Letecia Stauch as not to jeopardize their investigation.

