Minnesota teen dies on football field during game

(FOX NEWS) — Minnesota teen, Jackson Pfister, died shortly after collapsing at a varsity football game Friday.

The Esko High School quarterback walked off the field before he fell to the ground on the sideline.

He was taken to the hospital where he passed away a short time later.

His mother Brooke said her son had undergone open-heart surgery years ago for a congenital heart defect.

Grief counselors have been made available for students and staff at the high school.

Jackson would have turned 16 this Saturday.

