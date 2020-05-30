Minnesota Governor Pleads For Calm

Governor Tim Walz urges citizens to help restore order after another night of violent protests, saying "so those who are demanding justice can be heard. Not those who throw fire bombs into businesses."

(NBC News) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made a promise of justce and a plea for calm Friday following a night of violent protests and rioting.

“Help us in a humane way to get these streets in a place where we can restore the justice,” Walz said.

Walz called response to Friday night’s violence “abject failure” in a Friday news conference.

An evacuated police precinct building was burned to the ground. Other buildings were swallowed by flames after some were overrun by looters.

The fires marked an escalation on the third night of protests calling for the arrest of four police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. Video of an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried for help, minutes before dying, quickly went viral. The officers have been fired and the FBI is now investigating.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2AeTHVg

