Minneapolis Protests Continue

Protesters converge on Minneapolis police precinct for a second night following the death of George Floyd.

(NBC News) Dozens of protesters converged on a Minneapolis police precinct house Wednesday night to demand the arrests of four officers involved in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday during an arrest that was caught on camera by a bystander.

The footage of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried out for help, screaming “I can’t breathe!” sparked immediate outrage.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called for charges to be filed against the arresting officer seen kneeling on a Floyd’s neck.

“I am calling on Hennepin Count Attorney Mike Freeman to act on the evidence before him. I am calling on him to charge the arresting officer in this case,” Frey said.



In the original press release Monday night police said they arrived at the scene for a “forgery in progress” and the suspect appeared to be “under the influence” and “physically resisted” officers.

Security footage from a nearby business shows what appears to be the moments leading up to Floyd’s death. Officers remove him from a parked car and handcuff him before walking him across the street.

All four officers involved in the arrest have since been fired.

