Minneapolis Officer Charged In George Floyd’s Murder

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck in the moments leading up to his death, has been arrested and charged with murder.

(NBC News) Four days after video showed his knee across the neck of George Floyd, just minutes before Floyd’s death, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin is now in custody.

“He has been charged with third degree murder,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday following Chauvin’s arrest. “We are in the process of continuing to review the evidence there may be subsequent charges later.”



The arrest comes with pockets of the city still smoldering, locked down by police and the National Guard after three nights of violent protests calling for Chauvin’s arrest.

Minnesota’s governor is promising justice, with indications from the prosecutor other officers involved could also face charges.

“It is my expectation that justice for the officers involved in this will be swift, that it will come in a timely matter,” Governor Tim Walz said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2zLOkg6

