Miniature horses cleared as service animals on airplanes

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re a frequent flyer, you could be sitting next to an unusual animal on your next trip.

The Department of Transportation announcing miniature horses are allowed to fly as service animals on all commercial planes.

The decision comes after more than a year of debate over which pets should be permitted to travel with their owners.

Many organizations, such as the association of flight attendants, urging lawmakers to clarify the rules for emotional support animals to keep passengers and crew safe from harm.

In a new round of guidelines, the department classifies the tiny equines as “common service animals” the same group as dogs and cats.

Not all unique pets are cleared for takeoff, though.

The DOT says airlines can refuse snakes, ferrets, rodents and even spiders.