Millions of children at risk of malnutrition due to COVID-19 pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — Millions of children across the globe are at risk of malnutrition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN World Food Program says that children suffering from malnourisment will rise by as much as twenty percent.

They fear that ten million more children will be pushed into acute malnutiriton as a result of the pandemic.

The food program says they are stepping up efforts to prevent and treat malnutrition but added that they need 300 million dollars in funds to accomplish this.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: