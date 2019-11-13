Millions have lost someone because they couldn’t afford health care

A new Gallup Poll reveals 13 percent of Americans say they know someone who has died because they could not afford health care and the proper treatment.

(FOX NEWS) — New research reveals a staggering amount of people are suffering because of the high cost of health care.

Roughly 34 million people say they know someone who died in the past five years because they couldn’t afford the medical treatment they needed.

This, according to a new Gallop Poll.

Analysts found people who were either not white, living in lower-income areas, or identified as Democrats were more likely to report knowing someone who passed away because they couldn’t pay for help.

The study also found, in this past year alone, close to 60 million people say they couldn’t afford the drugs they needed.

Researchers say this data conveys there’s an ongoing health care crisis in the country.