Millennials, minorities pay the most bank fees

(FOX NEWS) — Not all bank fees are created equal.

A new study from Bankrate.com finds millennial, minorities, and Northeasterners pay the most when it comes to fees.

These extra charges onto their accounts could come from routine service charges, ATM fees, and overdraft penalties.

Although the average person shells out eight dollars per month millennials, minorities and Northeasterners could pay almost double.

The report shows Hispanic bank customers paying an average of 16 dollars a month and black customers paying 12.

In the northeast portion of the US, the average bank fee is ten dollars a month compared to just seven dollars for people who live in the midwest or down south.

Millennials are also paying about 13 a month. A stark difference from the average baby boomer spending just three dollars every month in bank fees.

