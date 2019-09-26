Millennials going into debt over pets they can’t afford

Research revealing 42 percent of millennials have gone into debt because of their pets - from spending a lot on emergency medical bills, vaccines, and food.

(FOX NEWS) — Millennials are facing money problems because of their furry friends. According to a recent study from Lending Tree.

More than 40 percent of millennials have gone into debt because of their pet.

Researchers examined close to 800 pet owners and found millennials have the most amount of pet-related debt than any other generation.

The study says unexpected medical emergencies are mostly to blame for the financial strains adding, roughly six in 10 people say their pet has had more than one costly health scare.

The study also found over 40 percent of people pay for these medical expenses with a credit card.

And analysts say one in ten millennials are still paying off their pet debt.