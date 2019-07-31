Millennials can’t afford the search for love

Match's latest "Singles in America" survey reveals young people are getting tired of looking for love with 30 percent saying it's even taking a toll on their finances.

(FOX NEWS) – Millennials are sick of trying to be lovesick.

That’s according to Match’s latest “Singles in America” study.

Researchers surveying 5,000 single people found the feeling of dating burnout is widespread with 42 percent of them saying love feels lost in the modern world.

And that’s not the only thing keeping millennials from having a love life.

The survey finds about one-third believe dating is too expensive.

Turns out, young people want to be financially stable before getting into a committed relationship.

The results weren’t all gloomy, though.

59 percent of study participants admit to falling in love with someone they didn’t expect to.