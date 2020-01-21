A new trend in the housing industry, buying a property with the intention of renting out all or part of the residence to cover the mortgage cost.

(FOX NEWS) — Is home ownership getting out of reach for millennials?

Maybe so and some are finding new ways to cover the cost of their mortgages.

More millennials are “house hacking.” Which means they’re buying properties with the intention of renting out all or part of it to cover the mortgage payments.

This is becoming especially popular for first-time home buyers.

One real estate agent says if you “house-hack” understand your local regulations, such as if your FHA loan requires owner occupancy, and for how long.

And some areas like New York and Los Angeles have strict regulations for short-term rentals.

It’s also important to know what type of insurance to have, especially if you’re not actually living in the residence.

