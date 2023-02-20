Military investigates Southern Colorado Marine found dead in barracks

(BUENA VISTA, Colo.) — The military is investigating the death of a Marine from Southern Colorado who was found dead in his barracks in California earlier this month, according to Fox News.

Courtesy of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

The inquiry into what happened to Christopher Hutchings, who grew up in Colorado, will be conducted by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), stated Fox News.

Hutchings left for Marine boot camp in 2022. He was found dead on Feb. 5, 2023, inside his Camp Pendleton barracks. According to Fox News, the death is considered suspicious.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NCIS, the AFME and Camp Pendleton.

A funeral with full military honor for Hutchings is slated for Sunday, Feb. 26, per the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). A procession will also be held starting at the Sherrif’s Office in Salida at approximately 12:30 p.m. Response vehicles will proceed westbound on West 3rd Street to Highway 291, northbound on Highway 291 then northbound on Highway 285 to Buena Vista, eastbound on Main Street and southbound on South Railroad Street to the Buena Vista High School for the services, per CCSO.

“We are asking citizens to line the routes waving either the US Flag or US Marine Corps Flags to assist in honoring this young Marine,” said CCSO. “Our thoughts are with Christopher’s family and friends as they go thru this difficult time.”

To honor Hutchings, local first responders participated in a smaller procession along with the Buena Vista Police Department (BVPD) on Thursday, Feb. 16.

BVPD said Hutchings graduated from Buena Vista High School in 2022 and was part of the Demon’s Wrestling team.

“Our hometown son, friend and loved one is home! Chris Hutchings we love you son!” a police Facebook post read.