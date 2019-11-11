Military dog statue unveiled

In honor of Veterans Day, a statue honoring military service dogs is unveiled at Veterans Park in Imperial Beach, California.

(FOX NEWS) — The military’s best friend gets a special honor for Veteran’s Day in California.

A Navy seal dog is the latest to receive the honor of a bronze figure in his honor.

“Chopper” was unveiled saturday at the Veterans Park in Imperial Beach, California.

He was a German Shepherd K-9 trained by the Navy and was credited with saving US troops from Taliban attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The memorial also recognizes Chopper’s handler, local veteran Trevor Maroshek, who helped launch the Navy’s k-9 program.

Chopper was featured in the Smithsonian Channel’s “Seal Dog”. He later became a seal dog foundation therapy dog and passed away in June of 2018.