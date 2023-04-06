EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman from Guatemala and her 3-year-old son were struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Boulevard Juan Pablo II on Wednesday in northeast Juarez.

The Juarez transit authority said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities revealed the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal incident did stop to help the victims. Police stated the incident occurred on Boulevard Juan Pablo II between Arizona Street and Antonio J. Bermudez Avenue, close to what is known as Point 36 of the Rio Grande.

According to an official report, the Guatemalan woman said they were on their way to Port 36 of the border wall to surrender to U.S. authorities.