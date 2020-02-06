Middle-aged Americans struggling to save for retirement

Providing financial support to parents or adult children is beginning to take a toll on middle-aged Americans.

A new survey by AARP finds people between ages of 40 to 60 are increasingly struggling to save for retirement.

The report shows over the past year, nearly one-third of these adults living with at least one living parent offered financial support to them.

An additional 42 percent are expected take care of their expenses in the future.

According to the result, 28 percent of people who gave money to their parents ranked it as a high financial strain on their own family 29 percent of those who supported their adult children viewed it as a high financial burden on their family.

This is not a one-time payment, it happens regularly.

Including paying for groceries and other household items.

Experts say this is in part due to Americans feeling the responsibility to take care of their elderly parents.

