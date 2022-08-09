GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Gov. Whitmer, 50, said she tested negative Monday afternoon, but then tested positive Monday evening. She had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Whitmer said she will be working remotely while following protocols.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Federal prosecutors in Michigan, meanwhile, are in the process of re-trying two men — Adam Fox, of Wyoming, and Barry Croft, from Delaware — who were accused in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020, reportedly in response to COVID-19 restrictions ordered by the state during the pandemic.

Fox and Croft had been tried in April, but a jury could not reach a decision. Two accused co-conspirators had previously pleaded guilty, while two others were acquitted.

Jury selection begins Tuesday, Nexstar’s WOOD reports.

Whitmer, also the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, will face off against Republican opponent Tudor Dixon in the November election.