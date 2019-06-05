Mexico Responds To Tariff Threat

(NBC News) Mexican officials will try Wednesday to convince Vice President Mike Pence to stop a five percent tariff from taking effect next week.

“We are going to have our best effort in order to avoid complications or tariffs situation next week,” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says.

The meeting will include the secretaries of state and homeland security, the vice president’s chief of staff and a White House lawyer.

President Trump has threatened tariffs beginning at five percent and escalating to 25 percent by October to force to get Mexico to crack down on Central American migrants crossing their border into the United States.

The plan faces stiff opposition.

“I believe that he will back off when faced with the opposition among business, among his own Republicans. and when he sees what a dumb move he has made,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said of the president’s plan.

The tariffs also face Republican opposition.

“We’re not fans of tariffs. We’re still hoping that this can be avoided,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

