Men view their exes more fondly than women do

A new study looks at how both genders view their former partners. Turns out, men generally hold more positive attitudes towards their exes than women do.

(FOX NEWS) — When it comes to thinking about your ex, men may be more nostalgic than we think.

Men tend to view their former partners more fondly than women do according to a study published in the Journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

Researchers conducted two surveys asking people about their past relationships.

Turns out, men had more positive attitudes towards their exes than women did.

The study’s authors say the findings prove both genders have different approaches to romantic relationships.

While men are more likely to value the relationship for its physical acts, women prefer to have a long term, more exclusive commitment.