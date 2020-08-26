(NBC News) Vice President Mike Pence will accept his nomination during tonight’s Republican National Convention events. Pence will make his appearance from historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore, amid criticisms of political events on public property.
On Tuesday First Lady Melania Trump made her speech from the White House, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered a pre-recorded message made during an official visit to Jerusalem.
The president, meanwhile, popped up twice on video: In a naturalization ceremony and pardoning a convicted felon in Nevada.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3llC35a
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Homeowners looking to refinance face new fee
- Newsfeed Now: Laura becomes Category 3 hurricane; Gulf Coast prepares
- 20-year-old woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive with eyes open at funeral home: attorney
- Melania Takes Center Stage
- Here’s how education in Texas looks as public schools begin reopening with mostly online classes