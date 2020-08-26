Melania Takes Center Stage

First Lady Melania Trump makes her RNC speech from a controversial venue: the White House Rose Garden.

(NBC News) Vice President Mike Pence will accept his nomination during tonight’s Republican National Convention events. Pence will make his appearance from historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore, amid criticisms of political events on public property.

On Tuesday First Lady Melania Trump made her speech from the White House, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered a pre-recorded message made during an official visit to Jerusalem.

The president, meanwhile, popped up twice on video: In a naturalization ceremony and pardoning a convicted felon in Nevada.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3llC35a

More from MyHighPlains.com: