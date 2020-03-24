Medicine & Money: Stimulus Negotiations Continue As Virus Numbers Climb

More than 500 Americans have now died of COVID-19...and as the Senate negotiates an economic stimulus bill, President Trump is pushing for reopening businesses.

(NBC News) Nearly 45,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the United States, along with 550 deaths.

As the virus continues to spread, the Senate negotiated late into the night Monday on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill aimed at softening the economic impact of the pandemic.

Previous versions were blocked by Democrats, who argued the bill was structured to provide corporate bailouts, without enough relief for workers and small businesses.

Nearly $500 billion was set to be used as a corporate slush fund to be handed out at the discretion of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Both sides now expect a deal to be reached Tuesday.

Meanwhile, health experts are predicting the worst is yet to come.

“This week, it’s going to get bad,” warns U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

Still, President Trump now wants to re-open businesses soon.

“We have to open our country because it causes far bigger problems,” Mr. Trump said.

It’s not clear his top scientists agree.

