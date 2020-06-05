McDonald’s limited menu may be permanent

(FOX NEWS) — McDonald’s franchisees want to make limited menus permanent.

With dining rooms closed during the coronavirus, many owners of the fast-food chain reduced menu items to boost quick service for its drive-thru operations like cutting out all-day breakfast.

But now, franchise owners have found downsizing is more efficient saying the limited menu and ease of operations lets teams focus on service.

The chain cut menu items like salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders and stopped its all-day breakfast operations in march when the coronavirus pandemic broke out to pivot to delivery-only, take-out, and drive-thru operations at most locations.

