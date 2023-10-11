WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This month the McClinton Cancer Center is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. The center provides treatment and care to local, who are battling various forms of cancer.

Suanne Barrett went in for her annual mammogram 3 years ago this month, to hear the devastating words, “you have cancer.”

After a mammogram and additional ultrasound and biopsy, the doctors caught Suanne’s cancer quickly. From day one to confirmation within 3 weeks and scheduled for a procedure within a month.

“There was never a battle over no insurance. There was never a title were going to do because the knowledge and the care and each step of each appointment just naturally flowed,” who speaks highly of the care and compassion from each member of McClinton Cancer Center team.

SUANNE CONTINUED PREVENTATIVE TREATMENT AND 3 YEARS LATER SHE FEELS BLESSED.

Suanne continued preventative treatment and 3 years later she feels blessed, “I’m three years out cancer free as of December… felt like that was a calling for me to advocate for them and support them in the life changing work that they do,” says Barrett.

McClinton Cancer Center serves McLennan County and surrounding areas to bring treatment closer to home. The center treats many different types of cancers with various resources and teams, “We do both medical and oncologic infusion as part of the therapeutic drugs and chemotherapy infusion. And we also provide radiation therapy.” says Baylor Scott & White Hilcrest Interim President Brad Crye.

During breast cancer awareness month the center hopes to encourage women to schedule mammograms and not to put it off, “there’s no harm in being ahead of the game” says Barrett.