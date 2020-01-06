Maryland police searching for person who baited seagulls, ran them over

Police search for suspect who baited seagulls, ran them over

LAUREL, MD. (CNN) — Laurel police believe someone lured several seagulls to a specific area in a parking lot, then killed the birds on purpose.

One of the first officers on the scene called the case “disturbing,”

They said someone had sprinkled popcorn out in the open Saturday morning to draw seagulls, with several of the birds gathered, and then the suspect used a car to run the birds over.

Police believe it happened between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

“I was disturbed.” said Corporal Wilson, with the Laurel Police Department.

Corporal Wilson said she had been speechless when she got to the scene.

“I didn’t know if how it was really dispatched is what it was. And it was actually worse than how the call had come out to us initially.” She said.

Police said at least 10 of the birds were killed, but Corporal Wilson was able to save just one.

“I was able to get a cardboard box. we poked some holes in it and I transferred it Frisky’s Wild Life Rehabilitation.”

