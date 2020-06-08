Marine Corps officially bans public display of Confederate flag on its bases

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — The U.S. Marine Corps on Friday officially announced that any public or workplace display of the Confederate flag is unauthorized aboard its bases.

In February, Commandant Gen. David Berger — the branch’s highest-ranking officer — ordered the removal of Confederate-related paraphernalia from all Marine installations. On Friday, USMC published the official policy decision, including guidance for paraphernalia removal.

Such displays of the flag include those on bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters and flags themselves, according to a statement on USMC’s Twitter account.

A statement posted on the Marines’ Twitter account read:

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps. Our history has a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society. This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security and good order and discipline. This must be addressed. Reference(a) charges commanders with the authority and responsibility to take reasonable, necessary, and lawful measures to maintain law and order, and to protect installation personnel and property. The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline.”