Marijuana impaired driving

(NBC NEWS) — A small study suggests marijuana users may still experience impaired driving even if they are no longer high.

Researchers used a customized simulator to test the driving abilities of nearly 50 people.

Those who used marijuana had not touched the drug for at least 12 hours and were sober.

Overall, heavy marijuana users, especially those who started using before age 16 displayed worse driving performances compared to non-users.

That includes hitting more pedestrians, driving at higher speeds,. And making fewer stops at red lights.

