Maquiladoras, outdoor markets shut down for ignoring social-distancing rules

Shop in Tijuana was tagged by Baja California safety officials for not following COVID-19 protocols. (Courtesy: State of Baja California)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — More than 100 maquiladoras in Tijuana have been ordered closed by Baja California’s Commission on Sanitary Risk Management for not following social distancing protocols.

Other infractions were cited but according to the state agency, most of the problems were found in personnel-transportation vehicles where employees are forced to ride shoulder to shoulder.

David Gutierrez, the commission’s director, said they’re also focusing on mercados and outdoor markets where a lot of people do their shopping.

“People disregard the protocols something that, please, needs to be followed so we can get off this red-level warning stage, but people aren’t interested and that’s the truth,” Gutierrez said.

A vender walks between rugs with U.S. and Mexican themes in a market devoid of tourists Dec. 10, 2001 in the Mexican border city of Tijuana. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

He went on to say more stringent measures need to be taken otherwise it will be hard to lower the rate of spread for the virus.

“This will continue if people aren’t responsible to abstain from going outside and taking care of themselves,” said Gutierrez.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.