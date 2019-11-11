Many can’t afford vacation this season

A new survey finds millions of Americans won't be able to afford a winter vacation this season as credit card debt and student debt pile up.

(FOX NEWS) — A little get-away? Not today.

A new WalletHub survey shows millions of Americans cannot afford a vacation.

Roughly 33 million people, many millennials, don’t have excess money to take time off this winter.

The CEO of Wallethub pointed to credit card debt rising at an alarming rate as well as already crippling student debt.

Another study conducted by NerdWallet showed many people who took a vacation last year are still paying it off.

It said about two-thirds of people who spent money on flights and hotels during last holiday season took some money from their savings or used a credit card.