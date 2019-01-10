Many Americans Expect Their Debt To Outlive Them

Many Americans think their debt will never die.

This, according to a new survey from creditcards.com.

It finds one in four Americans think their debt will outlive them, adding more than a third don’t know when they’ll pay off their debt.

Meanwhile, credit card APR’s are at a record high.

Financial experts say higher APR’s make it harder for borrowers to pay off balances.

The American Bankers Association finding delinquencies in credit cards issued by banks are on the rise, but, the borrowing battle continues.

Federal Reserve data shows Americans just keep piling on more and more debt.