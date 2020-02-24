Manhunt Underway For Serial Murder Suspect

Kenyel Brown is wanted in connection with at least six deaths in the Detroit area.

(WDIV) Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for Kenyel Brown, a man wanted in connection with at least six deaths in the Detroit, Michigan area.

U.S. Marshals, officers from the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives zeroed in on a home Sunday in Highland Park. Despite receiving a tip regarding Brown’s location, he was not present at the home at the time.

Detroit Police Commander Darin Szilagy said residents should consider Brown to be armed and “very dangerous.”

“This subject is wanted for multiple shootings,” Szilagy said. “He’s very very dangerous and our law enforcement partners — including Detroit Police Department — really need to get this suspect into custody.”

Brown is wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge, two in Detroit and one in Highland Park.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2VhEtHn

More from MyHighPlains.com: