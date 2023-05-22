ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was struck and killed by a car while helping a family of ducks cross a street in Rocklin, California, on Thursday night, according to authorities.

The Rocklin Police Department said shortly after 8 p.m., the man got out of his vehicle near Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard to help ducklings in the intersection.

Police said the driver, identified as a 17-year-old girl by local outlets, was traveling east on Stanford Branch Boulevard and struck the man while he was in the road.

A witness told local reporters the ducks had reached the other side of the road moments before the man was struck.

According to police, the man, who has not yet been identified, died of his injuries before being transported to the hospital.

In an email to families, the Maria Montessori Charter Academy in Rocklin said the man had worked at the school for a few months, describing him as a “good guy and a great dad.”

Police said the driver remained at the scene and no arrests were made. Authorities said they were continuing to investigate the incident.