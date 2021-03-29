Man shoots wife in Franklin County

ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WDVM) — A man shot his wife in their front yard in Franklin County. Police say the shooting was fatal.
Police stated that the shooting took place in the 7700 block of Cumberland Circle. Air medical that was initially called in was cancelled.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- April 1 is the last day voters can register to vote and be eligible to vote in May 1 election
- CISD has several opportunities for parents and community members to get involved with district committees
- UPDATE: Montgomery County mother charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter
- ‘Most unusual incident’: Redwood tree falls on car, killing parents of five
- Man accused of storming Capitol wore ‘I Was There’ shirt at his arrest