Man seriously injured in bear attack at Colorado home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say a man was hospitalized after a bear attacked him in his garage on Sunday night.

The homeowner said he noticed the door to his garage was open at around 11 p.m. He stored birdseed and other attractants in his garage. When he went to close the garage door, he encountered a sow and two cubs, according to CPW.

CPW said the man slowly tried to back away from the garage and that’s when he was attacked by the sow.

The man was seriously injured in the attack and underwent surgery for severe lacerations to his head and legs. CPW said he is expected to survive.

CPW wildlife officers and park rangers responded to the home and began a search for the bear and cubs Sunday night. The CPW team said they quickly found the sow near the home. The bear was euthanized and its remains were sent to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab for necropsy.

CPW said wildlife officers will remain in the area, searching for the two cubs. When found, officers will work to trap them and move them to a rehabilitation facility.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Kyle Bond, CPW district wildlife manager. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”

This is the first bear attack in the Steamboat Springs, Colorado area this year, according to CPW.